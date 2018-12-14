Espina resigns; to give way to Cuenco

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Councilor Erik Espina will only hold office until January.

Espina confirmed reports that he has tendered resignation to give way for the return of Councilor James Anthony Cuenco.

Espina also said he will withdraw his candidacy as the next councilor for the city’s south district, stating that he never intended to enter into politics in the first place.

Both Espina and Cuenco are allies of the opposition Partido Barug.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella said they respect Espina’s decision to resign and withdraw from their slate.