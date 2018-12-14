Cebu pushes for largest skateboard parade

THE CEBU City Sports Commission (CCSC) is working with the Cebu skateboarding community to pull off another Guinness record, this time for the largest skateboard parade in Cebu City next year.

According to CCSC chairman Edward Hayco, they will hold the Guinness attempt during the launching of the skateboard park in three months time.

The skateboard park is currently being constructed at a 4,000-square meter lot at the Plaza Independencia behind the Fort San Pedro.

Hayco added the objective is “to make Cebu as the skateboard capital of the Philippines and in Asia.”

The record to beat stands at 1,108, which was logged by Manila skateboarders.

Hayco, however, hasn’t divulged the details of the attempt since they have yet to finalize the plan such as where to hold the parade. But he assured that it will be held within the vicinity of Plaza Independencia as the skate park is located there.

This will be CCSC’s fifth attempt at a Guinness World Record. CCSC currently holds the Guinness records of Biggest Dance Class, Biggest Arnis Class, Biggest Chess Tournament and Biggest Archery Tournament.