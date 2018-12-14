UV, USPF meet in Mingla semis

IN A CRUEL twist of irony, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) are set to meet in the semifinals of the Minglanilla Mayor’s Cup Inter-Collegiate Christmas Basketball League at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

This came to be after the Green Lancers completed a sweep of the elimination round with a 104-103 victory over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on Thursday night.

That meant that UV, with their perfect 3-1 win-loss record, nabbed the top seed and will take on the Panthers, which finished with a 1-3 card, in the semifinals.

That game was still being played as of press time.

The two teams figured in a heated match earlier this week that didn’t even get finished after it was called off with five minutes left in the first period as a result of a bench-clearing brawl.

With two of their players and their head coach suspended, the Green Lancers pressed on and had five score in double-figures led by Melvin Butohan’s 16 to pull off the victory.

The loss relegated UC to third place in the standings. They were facing off against the second seed, Southwestern University-Phinma, which finished with a 3-1 record after they defeated the rebuilding University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars, 77-64.

Matthew Flores and Red Cachuela scored 19 points each to pace the Cobras.

The winners of the semifinal games will compete for the title this evening at the same venue.