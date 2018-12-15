STC is back-to-back champion in 20th Aboitiz Football Cup Girls Under 18
CEBU CITY, Philippines -The St. Theresa’s College prevailed via a penalty shootout to once again frustrate Ateneo, 4-3, for the Girls Under 18 crown of the 20th Aboitiz Football Cup held at the Cebu City Sports Center.
The Theresians are the back-to-back champions after also defeating the Magis Eagles last year in the same category.
The regulation and extension had ended scoreless.
