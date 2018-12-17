Lalamove, the biggest same-day delivery app in Southeast Asia, is now in Cebu!



After gaining strong presence in Metro Manila in the past 2 years and moving items 24/7 since their arrival, the biggest same-day delivery app in Southeast Asia is finally in Cebu! The company, which started in Hong Kong and is present in more than 100 cities, expands its horizons to the Queen City of the South.

Lalamove is a same-day delivery app connecting drivers and users in one platform. Anyone with the accepted vehicle type and proper requirements, can sign up as a partner driver. These partner drivers are then matched with users who booked delivery through Lalamove. Booking is simple – choose the vehicle type, insert the Pick up and Drop off location, and you’ll instantly be connected to a partner driver who will fulfill your delivery needs in minutes!

The app offers a variety of fleets, from motorcycles, MPVs, vans, L300s, and 4-wheel light trucks. With multiple vehicle options that can deliver different shapes and sizes, moving furniture and appliances or sending small packages will no longer be as difficult as it used to be. Plus, it can all be done on-demand, fast and easy, with the Lalamove app!

With this technological edge, Lalamove definitely empowers businesses, from MSMEs to big companies, reducing their transportation costs and expanding their consumer reach through delivery. Businesses no longer have to invest on their own delivery fleets, they can partner with Lalamove to send their products to consumers. Not only that, Lalamove can also be used for back-end deliveries from warehouses to the different sales outlets. By not having to invest in a fleet of delivery vehicles and a staff of drivers, businesses can save up to 70% on costs!

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like not having to personally drop off your products from your store to your customers one by one. Or wondered how to expand your delivery services to satisfy increasing customer demand without having to invest on another truck, van, or motorcycle? It’s no longer an afterthought. With the variety of services they offer, the Lalamove application can provide the services you need from whether it’s from business to business, business to consumer, or the consumer to consumer delivery that we’re all used to. Lalamove can be downloaded in the App store for IOS users, and the Play store for Android users.