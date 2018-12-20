Orange alert raised in Cebu

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES- The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) has advised disaster personnel in the city’s 80 barangays to be on alert for possible emergencies that may result from the continuous rains.

Nagiel Bañacia, CCDRRMO head, said that barangay fire volunteers and other emergency responders have also been asked to be on standby.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has raised an “orange alert” in Cebu at 12:30 p.m. today, December 20, which means that there is high risk for flooding and landslides in the mountain barangays.

It has been raining in Metro Cebu area since 6 a.m. today.

Water level has also started to rise in parts of Mandaue City.

A Facebook post by the Bantay Mandaue – CDRRMO shows that the vicinity of the Guizo Elementary School is now submerged in knee-deep water level.

The water level has also started to rise along A. S. Fortuna Street at the vicinity of Cebu Rolling Hills Memorial Chapel and a portion of the national highway in Barangay Tipolo.

A portion of the Mahiga Creek located near Innodata in Barangay Subangdaku has also started to overflow.