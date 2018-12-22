Osmeña not giving up on fight to revive Angkas

The Cebu City Government is not giving up on the fight to revive ride-hailing application Angkas.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña announced that he has tapped the help of his allies in Congress, Cebu City North District Rep. Raul del Mar and South District Rep. Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa to legalize Angkas.

“I have spoken to Raul and Bebot, and the two Congressmen of BOPK will move to fully legalize Angkas. Just because something is illegal doesn’t mean it’s wrong. Slavery was once legal and the aiding of escaped slaves was once illegal. The law is not perfect, which is why it is subject to change,” said Osmeña.