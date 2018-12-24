Drug target falls in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines -After two months of surveillance, the Cebu City police finally caught red handed one of their drug targets in an operation before 6 p. m. today.

The drug enforcement unit of the Mambaling Police Precinct led by Chief Inspector Randy Caballes staged the buy bust operation that led to the arrest of Dexter Queroga, 38, who was nabbed just outside his house in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

Caballes said that Queroga, a self employed parking attendant at a mall in Barangay mambaling, was caught with several packets of shabu valued at P102,000.