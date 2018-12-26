TD Usman intensifies; threatens Eastern Samar, Northern Caraga

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The provinces in Eastern Samar and Northern Caraga may be place under tropical cyclone warning signal number 1 tonight or tomorrow morning, December 27, due to tropical depression (TD) Usman.

In a Severe Weather Bulletin issued by the state weather bureau at 11 a.m. today, the center of TD Usman was spotted at 775 kilometers (km) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Usman was moving West Northwest at 15 km per hour with a maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour and gustiness of up to 65 km per hour.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has warned small-scale fishermen and sea crafts from sailing over the seas of Eastern Samar because of the possible effects of Usman on the sea waves.

“Usman has no direct effect on any parts of the country at the moment. However, moderate to heavy rains which may trigger flooding and landslides is expected over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands tomorrow,” said the Pagasa’s weather bulletin.

Local disaster management offices are also urged to closely monitor residents living near riverbanks and other disaster risk areas.