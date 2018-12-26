Three lifesavers

They may not be directly employed by Cebu Daily News, but for employees of the newspaper, these three men are more than just their colleagues.

They are lifesavers.

Through the years, Reynaldo Tiro, Marcelino Tormis, and Jovinal Dionaldo made the lives of CDN workers a lot easier because of their reliability and sheer passion for their job.

For CDN employees, “efficient” is an understatement to describe Tiro (company driver), Tormis (utility man), and Dionaldo (security guard); and they are forever grateful to the three.

Tiro

Reynaldo Tiro, fondly called “Tiro” by CDN workers, has been driving the company vehicle for the last 13 years.

Trust Tiro to find the shortest and easiest route to immediately get photographers and reporters to their assigned coverage.

According to Tiro, he has always felt part of the coverage team.

His most memorable coverage, to date, was Super Typhoon Yolanda in November 2013.

“Mao to akong dili malimtan sa tanan nga coverage (I will never forget that coverage),” said Tiro who drove for CDN Chief Photographer Tonee Despojo and then reporter Peter Romanillos, as they covered the typhoon from badly-hit areas in northern Cebu.

“Maka huna-huna ka kun mabuhi pa ka atong higayuna (There was a point when I thought if I’d be able to survive the typhoon),” Tiro recalled.

In spite of his frightful experience during Yolanda, Tiro said that he has kept a lot of good memories working with reporters and photographers.

“Kapoy kaayo na ilabi na mobiyahe ka lagyo. Pero fulfilling man sad siya (It’s very tiring especially when we travel out of town. But it’s very fulfilling),” he said.

Tiro’s work requires him to drive all day long; but it’s a job that he is very proud to do, he said.

Dionaldo

If you’ve been to the CDN office at the North Reclamation Area (NRA), chances are that you have met Jovinal Dionaldo — the first person to greet visitors, literally, at the doorsteps.

This 40-year-old native of Moalboal town, southern Cebu, always puts on a bright smile as he welcomes employees and visitors of CDN.

He is CDN’s most trusted security guard.

“Gaan atong trabaho kay gaan ra sab atong mga kauban dili bati atong mga kauban (My work here is easy because the people here are very nice and very light and easy to work with),” said Dionaldo, who also makes sure that employees needing a cab at night are able to get home safely.

Dionaldo was posted in CDN eight years ago by his security agency.

Since then, he survived numerous agency reshuffles because CDN insisted on having him stay at his post.

Dionaldo, who became a good friend and trusted aide to everyone in the company, never thought that he would gain true friends at CDN.

“Unsa ra gud ta. Pero wa g’yud ko kasuway nga lahi ko nila sukad-sukad (I am but a lowly employee but I never experienced being treated differently),” said Dionaldo.

Tormis

Like Tiro and Dionaldo, janitor Marcelino Tormis is well loved by the CDN staff.

Tormis has been working as utility man of the company for five years since 2013 and has always kept the offices neat even with the tons of newspaper files.

Tormis cleans each employee’s table and common work areas; but also makes sure to keep things that can be recycled.

“Ang pinaka dili nako malimtan kanang pag-apil sa Press Freedom (I will never forget joining the Press Freedom Week celebrations),” said Tormis, adding that he will be always grateful to the company for giving him numerous unforgettable experiences.

(To be continued)