Suspect linked to Sabalones yields P10M shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines -At least P10 million worth of suspected shabu were seized from a drug suspect believed to have ties with alleged drug lord Franz Sabalones.

The joint operation of the Cebu Provincial Police Office’s (CPPO) drug enforcement unit (DEU) and Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) led to the arrest of Tocelio Ababon in Barangay Casay of Argao town past 6 a.m. today, Saturday.

Chief Inspector Alejandro Batobalonos, DEU chief, said that Ababon, whom they considered as a high value target, did not resist arrest after the buy bust operation was consummated.

Batobalonos said they have reports that Ababon was one of the downlines of Sabalones.

Seven packs of shabu weighing 1.5 kilograms with an estimated value of P10.2 million were confiscated from Ababon.