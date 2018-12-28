Tartanilla driver arrested in a drug bust

Jharril Alegado, 26, looked like your ordinary tartanilla (horse-drawn carriage) driver until he was arrested for alleged possession of a large stash of shabu in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Friday night (December 28).

Alegado was collared by the drug enforcement unit of the Mambaling Police Station headed by Chief Inspector Randy Caballes after he sold a small packet of the prohibited drug to a police agent.

Caballes said Alegado was found in possession of 37 small sachets of shabu estimated to be worth P49,000.

Alegado, speaking to reporters while on detention, denied he was a drug peddler.

He claimed that he was about to call it a day when a policeman allegedly frisked him and, to his shock, found shabu in his possession.

Alegado insisted the shabu did not come from him, a claim that was belied by his arresting officers.