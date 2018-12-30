Tom O to Cebuanos: Be grateful of Rizal’s martyrdom

Cebuanos are encouraged to be always grateful of the efforts and martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal.

This was the speech delivered by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña during a ceremony held at Plaza Sugbo today, Sunday (December 30) to commemorate the 122nd death anniversary of the country’s national hero.

“We should be reminding ourselves of what our country went through, and where we are today… At one time there was a lonely man, all by himself, who have nothing but his own spirit and his own faith and spoke for the best of our country,” said Osmeña.

“This is why we will dedicate this precious moment to such a man who is now revered as a national hero.

On behalf of the city government of Cebu, on behalf of the Cebuanos, we praise Dr. Jose Rizal and we thank him, as we would thank him every year of what we are today,” he added.

Aside from Osmeña, the event was also attended by Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, and members of the Order of the Knights of Rizal – Cebu City Chapter.

The members of Order of the Knights of Rizal – Cebu City Chapter, the sole order of knighthood in the Philippines, also expressed gratitude to Cebu City Hall officials for renaming City Hall Lane to Rizal Lane last June.