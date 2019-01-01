Koreans arrested for malicious mischief in Mandaue City

Mandaue City, Cebu, Philippines – Two Korean nationals were arrested for malicious mischief in a hotel in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City on Tuesday morning, January 1, 2019.

Police Inspector Mercy Villaro, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) public information officer, identified the suspects as Chen Gho and Chen Song.

Both were reportedly intoxicated when they got into an argument with the front desk attendant of the hotel located at the J Centre Mall at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The argument led to the Koreans breaking the glass of the front desk as they attempted to scatter hotel documents. They also allegedly threatened the front desk attendant.

The cost of the damage was estimated at P1,000.

The security guard of the hotel turned over the two suspects to the Subangdaku Police Station, where the they are currently detained.

Both suspects tested positive for alcohol in a liquor test done at the Manduae City District Hospital prior to their detention. BJO