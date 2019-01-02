Cebu City Police Office on red alert for Sinulog 

Cebu City, Philippines – The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will be under red alert for the entire month of January in anticipation of the various events that will be held in line with the celebration of the Sinulog Festival on January 20, 2019.

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, director of the CCPO, said at least 6,000 law enforcers are needed to ensure peace and order in Cebu City for the annual religious festival in honor of Santo Nino (Child Jesus).

“Red alert kami for the whole month of January. Continuous ‘yung duty namin since December. Walang breaks. Kasi we expect maraming events magstastart,” Garma said. (We are on red alert for the whole month of January. Our duty has been continuous since December. No breaks. Because we expect a lot of events to start.)

Garma said more policemen, including those from the provinces, will be deployed in Cebu City, especially for the Solemn Procession on January 19 and the Grand Parade on January 20.

Garma also said their office has yet to meet with officials from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO -7), National Telecommunications Commission -7 (NTC -7), and telecommunications companies on the possibility of having another signal shutdown.

“We are still doing the request. May kaunting paguusap between the PRO -7, NTC, and telecommunications companies,” added Garma.

If the NTC will approve the request of CCPO for a signal shutdown, it will be the third time to be done in the Sinulog. BJO