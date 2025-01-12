Sinulog 2025: Spectators enjoy first brass band competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Some Cebu City streets were filled with music as the performers blew their trumpets while they marched to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Clad in various colors of red, yellow, green and white, six participating contingents gave their all during the brass band competition on Sunday, January 12.

It was the first time for the Sinulog organizers to include a brass band competition in the annual festival.

And with the competition in full swing on Sunday afternoon, spectators said they were amazed by the different performances.

For first-time spectators EJ Remotigue and Friethly Wenceslao, the brass band competition added a new and exciting dimension to their Sinulog experience.

“So far, ang vibes kay okay kaayo especially the music and dances kay dungan ra sad sila. Goods kaayo and nindot ra sad,” said Remotigue.

“Okay ra as a first timer kay nindot. Okay ra sad ang music, as in, and ang mga musician nga nag-play ug instrument kay very talented,” added Wenceslao.

Brass band competition

The brass band parade started along Imus Avenue at 1 p.m., ahead of the street dancing competition of Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025.

Originally, nine contingents signed up for the competition, but three out-of-town contingents made last minute cancellations of their respective entries, citing time constraints.

The six contingents in the brass band competition were the 560th Air Base Group Marching Band, City of Lapu-Lapu Marching Band, RNB Youth Symphonic Band, Richoy Colina’s Brass Band, Luciano Band, and Saint Florian Marching Band.

After the street parade, the brass band contingents proceeded to the CCSC to perform on the Sinulog Grand Stand stage.

Sinulog for all ages

One spectator lauded the presence of some elderly individuals in the brass band competition, an indication that the Sinulog is not just for the youth, but for people of all ages.

Moreover, an elderly spectator said that she enjoyed watching people her age join the brass band competition, a proof that senior citizens can still participate in festivities and continue to do what they love doing.

She said that it was a different kind of experience to see senior citizens perform on the streets.

Peaceful and orderly

Spectators started to gather at the street dance and brass band competition routes along M. J. Cuenco Avenue, Imus Avenue, P. Del Rosario Street, and Osmeña Boulevard shortly after noontime.

Despite the presence of a huge crowd, volunteers who were in-charge of crowd control said they did not have a difficult time in managing crowd control.

One volunteer said that the spectators stayed at their designated areas.

“Ang uban motuman man sila. Pero kami pud, okay rasad mi kung pananglit ang senior, labi na senior motabok jud, patabokon nalang jud namo siya kay layo man sad,” a volunteer said.

