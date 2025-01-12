Sinulog 2025: 305 vessels set to join Fluvial Procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 305 sea vessels are set to join this year’s Fluvial Procession that will start on early Saturday morning, January 18.

As of Saturday, January 11, 305 sea vessels have registered to join the parade at sea, according to the the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7).

Registration for the Fluvial Procession for the 460th Fiesta Señor officially began last December 2, 2024, with the deadline initially set last January 6.

The registration period for the water parade was then extended until January 11.

According to PCG-7, a total of 217 MBCA boats have registered. There will also be 25 MTUG boats, 24 pax/cargo vessels, 14 speed boats, 12 yachts, four cargo vessels, four recreational boats, one fast craft, and one service boat joining the event.

One of the much anticipated activities every Sinulog season in Cebu City, the Fluvial Procession is a reenactment of the arrival of the image of the Holy Child in Cebu in the year 1521.

This was when Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan first set foot on the island and presented the statue as a gift to Reyna Juana, the wife of Rajah Humabon.

For approximately two hours, the images of the Snr. Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe will be sailing along the waters of Mactan Channel onboard a galleon while several boats occupied by faithfuls will be trailing behind.

For this year, a brand-new roll-on roll-off (RoRo) vessel from Medallion Transport Inc. named M/V Sto. Niño will serve as the galleon. /clorenciana



