Cebu Marathon 2025: Torregosa defends title despite fever; Lapiz claims elusive title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Not even a fever could stop Artjoy Torregosa from defending her crown in the women’s 42-kilometer full marathon at the Cebu Marathon 2025, held on Sunday, January 12, at the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds.

The vaunted marathoner from Esperanza, Agusan del Sur, defied the odds with a spectacular performance, not only retaining her title but also smashing her personal record. Torregosa crossed the finish line in 3 hours, 6 minutes, and 52 seconds, cutting over five minutes off her previous best of 3:12.

Her triumph, however, was anything but expected. Torregosa revealed after the race that she had fallen ill with a fever just two days before the event.

“I was really worried about how I’d defend my title. I even thought I might have to walk the race,” Torregosa shared in Cebuano.

“I prayed hard and surrendered everything to God. I felt so weak and had no confidence in myself, but God gave me the strength to not only win but also set a new personal record.”

The 25-year-old track and field star from the University of San Carlos dominated the race, finishing a commanding 15 minutes ahead of second-placer Kay Razel Cundangan, who completed the course in 3:21:24. Lizane Abella rounded out the top three with a time of 3:29:09.

April Joy Alampayan (3:37:19) and Gretchen Sambo (3:45:54) took fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Torregosa’s victory is even more remarkable considering her lack of preparation. “I didn’t expect to win. With all the New Year celebrations and travels, I barely trained. I only managed a 10-kilometer run during my workouts,” she admitted.

Torregosa is aiming for a spot on the national team through the National Open while planning to embark on her teaching career as an education degree holder.

Third time’s the charm

In the men’s 42k race, 34-year-old Florendo Lapiz of Bukidnon finally clinched the elusive title after two previous attempts.

Lapiz, who is currently based in Carcar City, South Cebu, and represents the Spectrum Runners Club, clocked in at 2:38:27. He comfortably led Mark Kevin Revilla (2:49:51) and teammate Andy Toniacao (2:58:19), who finished second and third, respectively. Cagayan de Oro’s Kirk Cyril Fabria finished fourth in 3:06:33, while Jay-Ar Delos Angeles took fifth place with 3:06:56.

“This was my third try. The first time, I finished fourth, and last year, I was second,” shared Lapiz, who works as a shipyard welder in Cebu.

“I didn’t expect to win, especially with a Kenyan competitor in the field, but I was lucky he didn’t finish. Above all, I thank God for this opportunity to finally be champion.”

Despite his humility, Lapiz is no stranger to victory. He won the Manila leg of the Milo Marathon last year, showcasing the discipline and dedication he credits for his success. Balancing his demanding job with rigorous training, Lapiz has proven that perseverance pays off.

Winning runners

The 25k category saw fierce competition. Prince Joey Lee claimed the men’s division title in 1:27:15, followed by Gimar Magdalino (1:28:28), James Palma (1:35:23), John Lewis Abbu (1:38:31), and Aaron Sabal (1:39:46). In the women’s division, Cherry Andrin emerged victorious in 1:47:03, with Stephanie Cadosale (1:55:02), Lijeaven Noay (1:56:26), Jamine Cruz (2:01:37), and Michelle Raniola (2:05:12) completing the top five.

Meanwhile, in the 12k race, Ricky Organiza reigned supreme in the men’s division with a time of 39:11. He was followed by Franklin Ferdie Yee (39:57), Andrew Kim Remolino (40:21), Rico Joy Patanao (41:55), and Mark Mahinay (42:43). On the women’s side, Jessa Mae Roda led the field, clocking in at 50:01. Afjeel Clampiano (51:09), Raven Faith Alcoseba (51:56), Fritzie Surima (58:20), and Patrecia Pangalao (59:28) completed the top five finishers.

Lastly, the 6k category saw Noli Torre leading the men’s division with a time of 19:56. Janry Pelones (20:20), Jayve Duha (21:15), Ralph Latigo (21:49), and Oswaldo Arcelo (22:16) followed closely behind. In the women’s division, Asia Paraase claimed first place in 25:08, with Cathy Lingcong (26:05), Jane Pangalao (26:29), Jeanly Mata (28:32), and Jiannah Camposo (28:56) rounding out the top five. /clorenciana

