cdn mobile

Pope Francis baptizes 21 babies in annual ceremony at the Sistine Chapel

By: Associated Press January 12,2025 - 08:32 PM

This handout photo taken and released on January 12, 2025, by Vatican Media, the Vatican press office, shows Pope Francis (R) carrying baptisms of infants as celebrates the mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord in the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican. | Photo by VATICAN MEDIA / AFP

This handout photo taken and released on January 12, 2025, by Vatican Media, the Vatican press office, shows Pope Francis (R) carrying baptisms of infants as celebrates the mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord in the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican. | Photo by VATICAN MEDIA / AFP

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis baptised 21 babies in the Sistine Chapel on Sunday under the ceiling frescoed by Michelangelo, in what has become an annual tradition that marks the end of the Christmas holiday period at the Vatican.

Francis celebrated the Lord’s gift of faith to the children, stressing they were the protagonists of the ceremony.

READ:

Pope Francis appoints new Tarlac bishop

Pope Francis sends prayers, condolences to victims of LA fires

Pope Francis appoints 2 Cebu priests for Vatican diplomatic posts

“It is important that these children feel well,” the pope said. “If they are hungry, feed them so they don’t cry. If they feel hot, change them. … But let them feel at ease, because today they are in charge and we must serve them with the Sacrament, with prayers.”

The pontiff personally administered the sacrament of baptism on the infants, who are the children of Vatican employees working at the Holy See.

The celebration marks the feast day that recalls Jesus’ baptism in the River Jordan and was established in 1981 by St. John Paul II.

During the ceremony, each father was given a candle to light representing the Christian light that “must never go out.” The Pope encouraged each family to bring those candles home and light them up in difficult times to ask for the Lord’s guidance.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: babies, baptism, Pope Francis
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.