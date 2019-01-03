More room to move in 2019 Sto. Niño foot procession

Cebu City, Philippines – The same route with more room to move is planned for the annual religious foot procession of the Sto. Niño de Cebu on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

“It’s basically the same route as last year. However, we will use the reversed route,” said Fr. Ric Anthony Reyes, OSA, spokesperson of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

From the basilica, the carrozas of St. Joseph, Our Lady of Consolation, and the Sto. Niño de Cebu will pass along Burgos Street (infront of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral), Urdaneta St., MJ Cuenco Avenue, Imus Street, General Maxilom Avenue.

Upon reaching the Fuente Osmeña circle, the procession will proceed to Osmeña Boulevard and back to basilica.

“We noticed some choke points during the previous procession and so we’re trying to address it now by taking a reverse route,” Reyes said. bjo