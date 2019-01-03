Nietes wants to meet Duterte

Cebu City, Philippines – Donnie “Ahas” Nietes, the Filipino boxer who recently became a four-division world champion, is looking forward to meeting Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

“Mao na ang pinaka the best unta pero nagpaabot pa ko. Maayo unta ug ma negotiate na sa taga GAB (Games and Amusement Board). Murag excited gani ko makameet kay Duterte ba,” said Nietes, who defeated Japan’s Kazuto Ioka via split decision to become the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Flyweight champion last December 31.

(That would be the best thing that can happen but I am still waiting. It will be good if the GAB would be able to negotiate that. I am excited to meet Duterte.)

Nietes said that he hopes Duterte will recognize what he has achieved for the country and for the Filipino people.

“Ma recognize gani nila ng uban athlete, di ba? How much more na akoa na grabe gud sinukmagay gud. Di jud basta basta ba,” said Nietes during the press conference held in his honor on Thursday, January 3, at the St. Mark Hotel.

(If they recognized other athletes, how much more me, who had to exchange blows. It’s not easy.)

Nietes’ win put him in the ranks of Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire Jr., as the only Filipino boxers who have won world titles in four divisions.

With regards to the congratulatory message of Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, Nietes said he felt honored.

“Of course, I am very happy that Manny Pacquiao recognized me as a four division [world champion]. I am very happy that Manny Pacquiao continues to support boxers, not just world champions but also amateurs. I am very thankful to Manny Pacquiao for his goodness,” Nietes said. bjo