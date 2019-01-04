Two suspects killed in shootout with police in Poro  on Camotes  Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two persons were killed reportedly in a shootout with the police in the town of Poro on Camotes Island, located in the northern tip of Cebu, pre-dawn today, January 4, 2019.

Senior Inspector Alejandro Batobalonos, Chief the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said the two men were killed in an exchange of fire with operatives from the PDEU and the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB).

In a text message to Cebu Daily News Digital, Batobalanos said the joint team from PIB and PDEU were implementing a search warrant against the suspects past 1 a.m. today when the two men fired at the police, prompting the police to fire back.

Batobalanos has yet to disclose the identities of the slain persons or the basis for the search warrant as their operation in the area was still ongoing at this time./elb