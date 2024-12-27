Naga Christmas accident: Raps filed against erring SUV driver
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police have filed charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, serious physical injury, and damage to property against 21-year-old Wise Knight Sejalbo Dela Torre on Friday morning, December 27.
Dela Torre was arrested on Christmas Day after causing a road accident in Naga City, Cebu that killed a 6-year-old girl and her father.
The victims, Deidre Delute and his family, were thrown off their motorcycle after Dela Torre encroached on their lane and collided with them. Investigation showed that he fell asleep while driving.
Delute, 27, was driving his motorcycle with his wife Jennifer and their daughter early on Christmas morning. They were on their way to San Fernando town.
At around 2:14 a.m., they were hit by the suspect’s SUV in Brgy. Langtad, Naga City.
Dela Torre, together with his siblings and other relatives, was traveling home to Talisay City after spending time with other family members in Sibonga.
All three victims of the Naga Christmas accident landed hard on the ground due to the collision’s impact while Dela Torre’s SUV rammed into a house near the road after hitting the victims.
The couple’s daughter died before getting to the hospital while Diedre succumbed to his injuries one day later.
Jennifer, on the other hand, is still receiving treatment at the hospital as of this writing.
Two days after the fatal Naga Christmas accident, authorities filed raps against Dela Torre, who remains detained at the Naga City Police Station’s custodial facility.
In light of Naga Christmas accident incident, Naga cops reiterated their advice for motorists to refrain from driving when feeling drowsy for the safety of everyone on the road.
