Lapu-Lapu drug bust: P6.8M ‘shabu’ seized on Christmas Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men from Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu spent the rest of Christmas Day and probably for a very long time in jail after they were arrested during an anti-illegal drugs operation on Wednesday afternoon, December 25.

One of their alleged cohorts, however, was able to elude arrest.

The buy bust operation on Christmas Day led to the confiscation of suspected shabu worth P6,800,000.

The arrested suspects were identified as 30-year-old alias “Jesson,” and 26-year-old alias “John.” Both are from Sitio Lower Matumbo, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

Jesson makes a living as a construction woker while John is unemployed, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

After a three-week case buildup, the two men were apprehended in Brgy. Pusok at around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

A third suspect, identified as alias “Rasheed,” reportedly managed to escape.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that the operation stemmed from a tip from a confidential informant.

The drug bust was conducted by agents of PDEA 7, together with personnel of Naval Intelligence Security Group – Central and Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

Seized from the suspects were one kilo of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P6,800,000.

Operatives also seized a mobile phone and other pieces of non-drug evidence during the buy bust.

According to PDEA-7, the confiscated drugs have been transported to the repository of their Regional Office Laboratory for proper disposition.

Alcantara also said that the suspects had no prior criminal records and that they typically disposed of large quantities of illegal drugs.

As of this writing, both suspects are kept in custody while charges for the sale of illegal drugs and conspiracy are being readied against them.

