Raps eyed vs Sibulan property owner as bodies of 2 buried treasure hunters recovered

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the bodies of two of the three treasure hunters buried in the Sibulan tunnel collapse recovered, authorities now mull the filing charges against the owner of the collapsed tunnel in Barangay Booc-booc, Sibulan town, Negros Oriental.

The Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) said they would be waiting for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to file the case against property owner Cristina Singh.

Senior Superintendent Raul Tacaca, director of NOPPO, said that Singh might face charges for the death of three treasure hunters that she hired to dig for treasures in her property.

“Definitely she (Singh) will have to be responsible for the deaths,” said Tacaca, who was in Cebu City on Friday, January 4, for the New Year Call at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

According to investigations by the police and Provincial Environmental and Natural Resources (Penro), Singh promised the victims that if they would find any treasure, they could keep 75 percent of the find.

Police Inspector Mariela Mira, officer-in-charge of the Sibulan Police Station, told Cebu daily News Digital that the Sibulan municipal government was also considering to file charges against Singh.

“The mayor (Jose Abiera) has already expressed his desire to file charges against Singh. He said he would be coordinating with the DENR,” said Mira.