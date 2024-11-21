Peso plummets to record-low 59 a Dollar
The Philippine peso on Thursday, Nov. 21, plummeted to a record-low of 59 to a dollar, a level not seen in over two years, as the strong dollar, bolstered by the US presidential elections, continued to impact other currencies.
The peso dropped 9 centavos from its previous day’s close, matching the rate last recorded on October 17, 2022.
READ: Peso sinks to 58.9 per $1, lowest in over 2 years
Meanwhile, a total of $842.68 billion worth of funds were traded today.
Some analysts have suggested that a rate-cutting pause by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is possible should the peso remain under pressure.
