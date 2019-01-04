Police: Suspects killed in Poro shootout are members of notorious drug group

CAMOTES ISLAND, Cebu, Philippines—The alleged drug pusher and his driver who were killed in Thursday’s shootout with the police in Poro town, Camotes Island, are members of the Marissa Obrero Drug Group, the police said.

The Marissa Obrero Group is a notorious drug group based in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, south Cebu whose head, Marissa “Lisa” Obrero was arrested in Sindangan town, Zamboanga del Norte last December 22.

According to Senior Inspector Alejandro Batobalanos, chief of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), one of the slain suspects, Perlito Brion Jr., 32, was a high-value target and a cousin of Obrero.

“Nakaeskapo daw ni siya og drug raid sa Talisay atong tuig 2018. Mao toy rason ngano naa siyay warrant of arrest. (He evaded a drug raid in Talisay in 2018. That was the reason why he has a warrant of arrest),” said Batobalonos.

The warrant of arrest was issued by the Talisay Regional Trial Court Branch 65 by Judge Glenda Go.

Prior to his escape, Batobalonos said that Brion moved back and forth between Talisay and Poro on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, Floriano Mag-aso, 60, the slain driver of Brion was an alleged ‘runner’ of the drug group.

According to Batobalonos, Mag-aso was sleeping inside the house of Brion which was still being constructed in Poro.

“Our target was really Brion but Mag-aso also fired so our police had to defend themselves,” said Batobalonos.

Recovered from the suspects were two handguns, a 45 calibre pistol and a .375 magnum revolver.

Both guns will be subjected to a ballistic test to determine if they have been used in other crimes.

Meanwhile, a resident of Poro who requested anonimity attested to the illegal drug activities of Brion.

The resident told Cebu Daily News Digital that she had long wanted to report Brion’s nefarious trade.

“Daghan na sila ug mga batan-on sir nga gipang guba ang kaugmaon. (They have destroyed the lives and future of so many young people,” she said.

She also said that the other residents have expressed their gratitude to the operatives who have finally restored peace in their town. /rcg