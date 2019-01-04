Province to donate P3M to Sinulog 

The Cebu Provincial government will again donate P3 million to the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI ) for this year’s Sinulog celebration.

Provincial Budget Officer Danilo Rodas said the amount was already included in the 2019 annual budget under the Governor’s office.

Rodas said the province has been giving around the same amount for the past three years to help ensure the success of Cebu’s premier religious festival.

However, Rodas said the papers for the release of the budget has not been endorsed to their office yet.

Since 2016, the province has given SFI P3 million in financial assistance for the Sinulog.

Although there were times when the releasing was delayed, Rodas said that the promised fundings for the past three years, from 2016 to 2018, have already been released.

Governor Hilario Davide III, in a press briefing, said he recently met with SFI President Pericles Dakay where he committed to give the P3-million assistance.

SFI earlier announced that they will start utilizing their assets to cut costs in preparing for Sinulog 2019.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, executive committee chair of the SFI, said that Dakay Construction has volunteered to sponsor the installation of the stage for the Sinulog Dance Showdown to be held at the Cebu City Sports Center on January 20.

Having Dakay Construction set up the stage for free instead of renting, has saved the SFI around P800,000, said Tumulak. /rcg