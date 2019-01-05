19 Cebuanos make National Finals of National Age Group Chess Championships

Cebu City, Philippines – Nineteen Cebuano pawnpushers made it to the national finals after placing in the top 3 of their respective categories in the National Age Group Chess Championships Visayas leg, which came to an end Saturday night, January 5, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

Cebuanos who clinched titles in their respective categories were Renzi Kyle Sevillano (Under 20 Boys), Chris Aldritz Pondoyo (U18 Boys), Vic Glysen Derotas (U18 Girls), and Jerish John Velarde (U14 Boys).

The rest of the Cebuano pawnpushers who completed the 21 finalists from the Visayas leg were Romeo Canino, Jinky Catulay, Cyril Felrod Telesforo, Jeremy Rose Bajo, Clyde harris Saraos, Arje Villarin, Alphecca Gonzales, Adelyn Bensi, John Lester Belano, Jervy Villarin, Samantha Umayan, Krisen Yochabel Marie Sanchez, LJ Getubig, Rod Tyren Balbastro and Blair John Serbise.

These Visayas leg finalists will be pitted against the finalists from the Luzon and Mindanao legs.

Should they win in the finals, these Cebuano pawnpushers will represent the Philippines in international competitions.

Aside from qualifying to the finals, the top 3 finishers also received cash prizes with the champions pocketing P3,000, the first runner-up P2,000 and the second runner-up P1,500.

The national finals will be held sometime this summer after the eliminations in Luzon and Mindanao are completed. /bjo