Raps readied against brothers linked to slay try of cop in Daanbantayan

The authorities have stopped the hot pursuit operation against the alleged mastermind in the attempt to kill SPO3 Mamerto Gastador in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu.

Senior Inspector Adrian Nalua, Daanbantayan Police Station chief, said that they had ended their operation to find suspect Roger Lagahit and was readying the filing of charges against Roger and his brother, Nelson, who was arrested in January 3.

The Lagahit brothers were allegedly identified as the persons responsible for the attempt to kill Gastador on New Year’s eve.

Nalua said that attempted murder charges would be filed against the brothers on Monday.

Aside from the attempted murder charges, the police would also file robbery charges against the Lagahits.

Nalua said that they also found out that the brothers allegedly stole the firearms — a .45 caliber pistol and an M-16 rifle — of a Daanbantayan resident.

Nalua said that they were looking at revenge as the motive of the attack on Gastador.

He said that Gastador was among the police officers who allegedly went after the group headed by the brothers called the “Daginot Group.”

Nalua said the group got its name from the way they burglarize houses where they would take anything of value inside the houses that they hit./dbs