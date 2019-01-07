Seven caught with marijuana in Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City

Cebu City, Philippines – Seven persons were arrested in a police operation after allegedly being caught with several packs of dried marijuana leaves in Sitio Upper Lomar, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City close to midnight on Sunday, January 6, 2019.

Among the seven was 26-year-old Arven Amante, a motorcycle-for-hire driver and a resident of the said village.

According to Chief Inspector Chuck Barandog, the head of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, Amante was the target of the operation since the latter was allegedly a peddler.

The six others caught are reportedly customers of Amante. Barandog identified the six others as Matt Iliga, 27; Pipo Gonzales, 23; Jorex Secuya, 19; Stephen Salbame, 24; Richard Bahay, 38; and Joel Yungco 22.

The seven will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The value of the seized sachets of dried marijuana leaves is at around P6,000. /bjo