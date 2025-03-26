Discover Isla Hadsan, a hidden beachside gem in Cebu

Summer is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for the perfect beachside escape, Isla Hadsan in Lapu-Lapu City is the place to be.

Whether you’re craving a delicious meal or want to enjoy some sunset cocktails, this hidden gem is the perfect spot to dine, unwind, and soak in the island vibes, making it a must-visit destination this season.

A Slice of Bali in Cebu

Tucked inside Hadsan Beach Park in Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, Isla Hadsan brings a Bali-inspired beachside dining experience to Cebu. It has an open-air dining setup which sets the stage for a relaxed ambiance, making it perfect for unwinding with friends or romantic sunset dinners. Picture yourself enjoying fresh air, golden sunsets, and the gentle lull of the waves—all while indulging in delicious Filipino cuisine.

James Manalo, the Executive Assistant for Marketing of Isla Hadsan, shared that the restaurant was designed to blend great food with the tranquil charm of the ocean, “Isla Hadsan is a Bali-inspired restaurant where you can enjoy delicious food while watching the sunset.”

Must-Try Flavors (Not Your Usual Adobo)

Isla Hadsan is all about celebrating Filipino flavors with a seafood-forward menu. Their must-try dishes include the Ocean Basket, a Cajun-spiced seafood feast featuring shrimp, crab, and mussels, served with buttered corn and best paired with rice. This dish is perfect for seafood lovers looking to savor fresh catches infused with bold flavors.

Another standout is the Adobong Rabbit, a high-protein, low-fat alternative to chicken that has won over even the most skeptical diners. “Our guests were initially hesitant to try rabbit meat,” Lieda Evangelista, Isla Hadsan’s Store Manager, admits. “But once they did, they loved it. It’s tender, flavorful, and a great alternative to traditional meats.” The dish stays true to Filipino adobo flavors while offering something unique for adventurous foodies.

A favorite among kids, the Chicken Fingers with Garlic Ranch are crispy, golden, and perfectly seasoned. Pair these with their IC Lemon Grass Iced Tea for a refreshing and detoxifying drink that complements the flavors of the dishes.

No Entrance Fee & Pet-Friendly

Unlike many beach resorts in Lapu-Lapu that charge entrance fees, Isla Hadsan offers free access to the beach as long as you let the guards know that you’re dining at the restaurant. This makes it an ideal spot for families, couples, and groups looking to enjoy a budget-friendly seaside experience. They even allow you to bring your furry friends along for a fun day at the beach!

On top of the open space and natural sea breeze, Isla Hadsan makes a great alternarive to crowded tourist spots with these policies.

Celebrate Special Moments at Isla Hadsan

Looking for the perfect venue for a beachside event? Isla Hadsan offers venue rentals for birthday parties, intimate weddings, and even christening ceremonies. The space accommodates 60 to 120 guests and includes four hours of exclusive venue use.

Guests can choose from a variety of buffet packages, including a selection of Filipino dishes, fresh seafood, and refreshing drinks. Without a doubt, the venue creates a picturesque backdrop for any celebration.

How to Get There

Getting to Isla Hadsan is easy and convenient, whether you’re traveling solo or with a group.

Ride a Ceres Bus from IT Park to Mactan Newtown

Hop on a Jeepney with the route Maribago-Agus

Get off at Red Coco Town

Walk 500 meters inside Hadsan Beach Park—and voila! Isla Hadsan awaits.

For those driving, there’s ample parking space available near the entrance of the beach park. The short walk to the restaurant offers a scenic route, allowing visitors to soak in the tropical vibes even before arriving at their destination.

Plan Your Summer Escape Now!

Isla Hadsan is open daily from 10 AM – 11 PM on weekdays and 10 AM – 12 AM on weekends, featuring live acoustic bands on weekends to set the perfect island vibe. Whether you’re planning a family outing, a weekend date, or a spontaneous beach trip with friends, Isla Hadsan has everything you need for a perfect summer escape.

So what are you waiting for? Don’t let summer slip away—book your visit today and create unforgettable beachside memories at Isla Hadsan!