Asturias Dancesports team wins big in the Cebu Provincial Sports Meet

CARMEN, Cebu – The student athletes from Asturias dominated the dancesports competition of the ongoing Cebu Provincial Sports Meet held Monday night, January 7, at the Carmen Municipal Gym in the northern town of Carmen Cebu.

Asturias bagged a total of six gold medals, three silvers and four bronze medals. Five of its gilts came from the secondary division.

Placing second overall were the student athletes from Sibonga with their medal haul of 5-2-3 gold, silver, bronze.

All of Sibonga’s gilts were bagged by its elementary dancesports athletes.

Rounding up the overall top 3 was Medellin with its medal count of 3-0-0 despite not bagging any medal in the elementary division.

Dancesports is the only event that has already concluded while the rest of the sporting events are still being contested. /elb