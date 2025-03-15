Santisima, Into, Beltran to vie in WBC Boxing Grand Prix

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Three more rising Filipino boxing prospects have been tapped to compete in the World Boxing Council (WBC) Boxing Grand Prix in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next month.

Joining Cebuano fighter Bryx Piala of the ARQ Boxing Stable in the prestigious tournament are David Santisima, Crisalito Beltran, and Jerald Into.

A total of 128 boxers from 41 countries will take part in this unique step-ladder-style competition, which aims to showcase the best emerging talents in the sport.

Santisima, 22, from Aroroy, Masbate, is the younger brother of former world title contender Jeo Santisima. David currently holds a professional record of 6 wins (5 KOs) and 1 loss.

The ZIP Sanman Boxing Team standout is eager to bounce back from a majority decision loss to Korea’s Young Doo Choi in an eight-round bout last December in Japan.

Crisalito Beltran, 20, from Davao City, remains undefeated with 8 wins (6 KOs). In his most recent fight, he scored an emphatic first-round knockout victory over Marbon Bodiongan last December.

Jerald Into, 25, from Zamboanga del Sur, boasts an 11-0 record (9 KOs). Fighting under the Sanman Boxing Gym, he is the most accomplished among the four Filipino boxers, having won the WBC Asian lightweight title against veteran Mark John Yap last August in Mindanao.

Adding to his impressive résumé, Into has stopped his last four opponents via knockout.

