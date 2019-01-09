What ever happened to the Selena Gomez look-alike of Sinulog 2017?

Cebu City, Philippines – Gerhicka Carcueva created a buzz online in the 2017 edition of the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan.

The lead dancer of Tribu Ginatilanon from the Municipality of Ginatilan, southwestern Cebu rose to fame for her striking resemblance to international singer and actress Selena Gomez.

So what’s keeping the former online star busy nowadays?

The Cebuana-Swiss Carcueva, now 19 years old, is currently concentrating on her studies and on her modelling stint under B&B Models Cebu.

Carcueva said not much changed since 2017.

“I can not say that there are changes in my life since then. I just grew older, I guess,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Carcueva is taking up Bachelor of Science (BS) in Airline Management at the Indiana Aerospace University in Lapu-Lapu City.

Nice and peaceful

Apart from her balanced features that make her a promising model, Carcueva is actually doing good in school. As a matter of fact, last semester, she was on the Dean’s List.

And despite her online popularity, Carcueva revealed that she has ironically taken a break from social media.

In summer of 2018, she deactivated all her social media accounts. She recently reactivated it but only for school purposes.

“Napul-an lang siguro. I thought I needed time sad for myself nga wala’y mang judge and all,” she said.

So what’s it like detached from social media?

“It is nice and peaceful. If dili pa lang needed sa school, I am sure inactive pa ko until now,” she said. /bjo