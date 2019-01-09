Devotees urged: No selfies, but take photos of Fiesta Señor events

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While Augustinian friars from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño have discouraged the public from taking selfies within the vicinity of the centuries-old church, organizers of the Sinulog Festival, however, are encouraging devotees to take photos.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, overall chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SF), said photos taken during the Solemn Procession and Grand Parade would help investigators in solving possible crimes that might occur during the festivities.

“Pictures actually serve as souvenirs as well as instrument for investigations. And we encourage the public to take pictures. Document their surroundings. As long as they do not interrupt the procession and the parade,” said Tumulak during a press briefing on Wednesday, January 9.

The friars, however, are discouraging devotees from taking selfies within the vicinity of the basilica as a way of preserving the solemnity of the Masses and the sacredness of the place.

Novena Masses at the basilica are held every one and a half hour starting at 4 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily for the duration of the Fiesta Señor.

But at the same time, Tumulak also said they are hoping that no untoward incident would happen during the Fiesta Señor./dbs