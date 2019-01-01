Singapore Airlines and SilkAir make every journey personal with its sixth annual travel fair

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Gear up for a year’s adventure at the Singapore Airlines and SilkAir Travel Fair 2019. Now on its sixth year, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir, in partnership with BPI, Changi Airport Group, Globe Platinum, and Singapore Tourism Board, welcome the New Year with its much anticipated annual travel sale event of the year, featuring the best fare deals and exclusive offers of as much as USD90 in value.

With the theme “Making Every Journey Personal,” SIA and SilkAir bring to you A Great Way to Fly as exemplified by its world-class service that SIA is known for – personalisation driven by continuous product innovation, and an extensive global network that spans to more than 30 countries.

Marking its biggest travel fair yet, KrisFlyer Members, BPI Cardholders, and Globe Platinum Subscribers from Cebu, Davao, Manila and Bacolod will be offered exciting deals in five (5) different venues by visiting Ayala Center Cebu – The Gallery from January 11-13, 2019, the Mezzanine Area (T’nalak Function Rooms 1, 2 and 3) of Seda Abreeza, Davao from January 1213, 2019 and Glorietta 2 Activity Center and TriNoma Activity Center in Manila. A private sale will also be held in Seda Capitol Central, Bacolod on January 18, 2019.

“SilkAir wants to make every journey more personal for our customers, as we keep them in mind when designing products,” said SilkAir Manager Philippines Jake Jeow. “At the Travel Fair, our customers will have the opportunity to enjoy attractive deals and the best of what SilkAir has to offer.

A WORLD OF ADVENTURE AWAITS

Holiday hunters can get their 2019 calendar ready with over 80 destinations to choose from, at amazing all-inclusive round-trip Economy Class fares from USD154 to Singapore and other Asian destinations starting from USD194. Fares to Australia from USD553, New Zealand from USD658, Europe from USD717, South Africa from USD737, and USA from USD876.

To enjoy extra comfort, all-in round-trip fares on our Premium Economy Class are available to Australia from USD1,133, India from USD1,279, New Zealand from USD1,327, USA from USD1,356, Europe from USD1,423, and South Africa from USD1,637.

Customers can also travel in style and luxury on our Business Class with all-inclusive round-trip fares to Singapore from USD745, Southeast Asia from USD808, Australia from USD1,979, South

Africa from USD1,957, Europe from USD2,349, New Zealand from USD2,468 and USA from USD2516.

ENJOY EVENT EXCLUSIVE TRAVEL OFFERS

On top of these exciting fares, customers can also indulge in these extensive array of exclusive travel offers:

Real 0% Special Installment Plan for up to 6 months for BPI Credit Cardholders

With all these exclusive deals and perks, there’s no better time to plan your year full of adventure and experience A Great Way to Fly with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir.

The Singapore Airlines and SilkAir Travel Fair 2019 will take place from January 11-13, 2019 in Glorietta 2 Activity Center, Palm Drive and TriNoma Activity Center in Manila, and Ayala Center Cebu – The Gallery, from January 12-13, 2019 at the Mezzanine Area (T’nalak Function Rooms 1, 2 and 3) of Seda Abreeza, Davao, and on January 18, 2019 in Seda Capitol Central, Bacolod. Visit singaporeair.com or Singapore Airlines’ and SilkAir’s Facebook pages for the complete terms and conditions, and for other exciting announcements. Promo code to be announced on January 11, 2019.

SilkAir flies from Cebu to Singapore 12 times weekly, which connects to onward flights to the rest of the world.

For inquiries, visit the SilkAir Cebu Ticket Office at 7F Pioneer Building, Cardinal Rosales Avenue, Cebu Business Park or call 505-7871. For details, visit singaporeair.com/FLYSQ2019

