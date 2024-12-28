cdn mobile

PAL plane overshoots Bacolod airport – Caap

By: Jerome Aning - Philippine Daily Inquirer | December 28,2024 - 07:09 PM

PAL plane overshoots Bacolod airport - CAAP

Bacolod Silay Airport —Facebook photo

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine Airlines (PAL) Express flight plane overshot the runway of the Bacolod-Silay Airport on Friday morning, but all passengers and crew were unharmed, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) said.

In a statement, the Caap said PAL Express flight 2P-2285, which came from Cebu, experienced a “minor runway excursion” shortly after landing at around 5:30 a.m. at Runway 03.

It said the aircraft overshot the runway “due to heavy rainfall that significantly reduced braking efficiency.”

The agency said all passengers and crew on board were unharmed and were promptly attended to by airport personnel and authorities.

ALSO READ:

PAL plane veers off the runway at MCIA; passengers, crew safe

Japan plane crash: Runway safety concerns in focus

Azerbaijani jet crashes in Kazakhstan, 32 survive

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: CAAP, Philippine Airlines, runway, Silay Airport
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.