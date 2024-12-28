PAL plane overshoots Bacolod airport – Caap

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine Airlines (PAL) Express flight plane overshot the runway of the Bacolod-Silay Airport on Friday morning, but all passengers and crew were unharmed, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) said.

In a statement, the Caap said PAL Express flight 2P-2285, which came from Cebu, experienced a “minor runway excursion” shortly after landing at around 5:30 a.m. at Runway 03.

It said the aircraft overshot the runway “due to heavy rainfall that significantly reduced braking efficiency.”

The agency said all passengers and crew on board were unharmed and were promptly attended to by airport personnel and authorities.

