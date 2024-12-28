Fil-Am jailed for ‘murder’ of family members the day after Christmas

BALDWIN PARK – A 23-year-old Filipino American was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings of three of his relatives in Baldwin Park. Calif., authorities announced Friday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 8-year-old Mia Chantelle Narvaez, 16-year-old Paul Sebastian Manangan and 44 year-old Rona Nate, ABC 7 reported. The neighbors said the family members were from the Philippines.

The victims suffered multiple stab wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday, the day after Christmas.

“I heard the little girl screaming coming out and crying for help, saying, ‘Someone call 911. My brother stabbed my mom in the back, I saw blood,’” the victims’ neighbor, Nathan Garcia, told ABC7.

Baldwin Park Police Department officers responded at 6:48 p.m. Thursday to the 4700 block of Bogart Avenue, between Maine and Phelan avenues, where they found the victims, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A neighbor told KNX radio that a cousin with whom he lives heard noises coming from the house at about 6:30 p.m.

“She heard a loud noise, someone yelling for help [and] to call 911,” the neighbor said. “And then she heard a guy scream, like, just to the top of the lungs and after that she all she heard was just a loud crash. Like [a] boom, like someone slammed the door really, really hard.”

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau investigators will be assisting Baldwin Park Police Department detectives with the shooting investigation.

