Good run for Saballa siblings in UV Centennial Run

Cebu City, Philippines — The Saballa siblings are starting the year right after putting up great performances in the University of the Visayas (UV) Centennial Run held early Saturday morning, January 12, 2019.

Ariel Saballa ruled the 5-kilometer male distance with a time of 17 minutes snd 26.190 seconds while his younger sister, Geniecel Abella Saballa, a member of the University of San Carlos (USC) athletics team, crossed the finish line in the 10k female in second place after clocking 47:06.780.

The fun run, which ushers in a year-round of activities in celebration of UV’s centennial year, started and ended at the UV main campus in Jakosalem Street, downtown Cebu City.

UV is considered as the first university to be established in Cebu in 1919. It was founded by Don Vicente Gullas, the grand old man of the prominent Gullas clan. His sons, Eduardo Gullas and Dr. Jose Gullas are now President and Executive Vice President of UV, respectively.

Nipping at the heels of Saballa in the 5k male was Florendo Lapiz, who placed a close second with his time of 00:17:29.210, while rounding up the top 3 in the category was Ruel Algufera with his time of 00:17:31.230.

In the distaff side, Melody Perez, also of USC athletics, took the top spot with a time of 21:36.860.

Finishing second and third respectively were Jeneda Arquino (24:17.700) and Azalea de Jesus (24:52.060).

The 10k male was dominated by Cebu-based foreign runners with Elluid Kiring taking the title and Eric Chipsirror placing second. Kiring clocked 33:14.750 while Chipsirror had a time of 33:36.380.

Completing the top 3 was Azlan Pagay, who breasted the tape in 39:22.040.

Finishing ahead of Saballa in the distaff side was multi-titled runner Ruffa Sorongon with a time of 44:16.130 while salvaging third place was Princess Jive Borneo, who clocked 53:41.920.

The 3k male and female open titles went to Joseph Emia and Jennifer Noval, respectively. Emia finished the race in 09:20.800 while Noval clocked 14:27.600.

Finishing second to Emia was Jovan Binsig (10:06.810) while placing third was Rain del Corro (10:54.580).

The distaff side had Baby Jean Amosa at second and Clarie Mae Apas at third place. Amosa clocked 15:04.870 while Apas had a time of 15:06.230. / bjo