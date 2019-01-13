One dead, 1 wounded in billiard hall shooting in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU, Philippines — An unidentified gunman killed a 45-year-old man and wounded a bystander at past 10 p.m. of January 12 inside a billiard hall at the corner of A.S. Fortuna and Hernan Cortes Streets in Mandaue City.

Crispulo Adlawan of Sitio Toril, Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City, died after he was shot in the head with a handgun by an unidentified assailant, said Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) director, in an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital on Saturday, January 12.

Entoma said that a bystander identified as Fernando Uy was wounded after a stray bullet hit the side of his body during the shooting incident.

Uy, who was inside the billiard hall, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Entoma said that based on the initial investigation, the unidentified assailant was waiting for Adlawan to leave the billiard hall, but Adlawan stayed inside.

The gunman grew impatient after waiting for the victim for quite a while outside the billiard hall.

He then decided to go inside, pulled a gun when he saw Adlawan, and shot him in the head.

The assailant then fled after the shooting.

The victim’s body was brought to the nearby Rolling Hills Memorial Chapels in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

Entoma said that they continued to investigate the shooting incident.

Meanwhile, Crispulo’s sister, Crisley, told CDN Digital in a separate interview at the funeral parlor on January 12 that she did not know of anybody who would have had a grudge against her brother.

She also did not know of any person, who recently had been in an argument with him.

She, however, said that her brother was a martial artist, and had it been a fistfight, the assailant would have lost to him.

“Kung gi atubang pa siguro ni ug gi hagit nga sinumbagay lang posible nga mapildi tong suspek kay tae kwon do player man tong napatay,” Crisley said./dbs