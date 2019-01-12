After breaking Fiba 3×3 record, Mascariñas says ‘We’re not done yet’

Minglanilla, Cebu – One record down, one more to go.

This was asserted by Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas after the smashing success of the first day of the 3×3 basketball festival of Chooks-to-Go and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas at the Sisters of Mary-Boystown in Minglanilla, southern Cebu, on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

The Manok ng Bayan-SBP 3X3 was successful in setting the FIBA-record for most kids playing in a 3×3 game on Saturday after a grand total of 1,380 kids suited up in the FIBA 3X3 Play app and competed in the eight-hour, SBP-endorsed under-18 tourney.

This broke the previous Fiba record of 1,114.

“We at Chooks-to-Go are really elated with the turnout. But this victory is not ours alone. It’s the country’s achievement,” said Mascariñas. “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the SBP and the sisters from SMS for making all of this possible.”

Aside from Mascariñas, on hand to witness the record-breaking feat were SBP executive director Sonny Barrios, Gilas Pilipinas team manager Butch Antonio, Batang Gilas team manager Andrew Teh, and amateur standouts Kobe Paras and Thirdy Ravena.

“I’ll put some religious context to this nung sinabi kong divine intervention, divine providence ito. God works in mysterious ways kasi by accident lang nalaman ng SBP na may ganitong klaseng number of courts. And we’re glad that we’re making history with these young kids,” Barrios shared. “It’s very overwhelming and heartwarming that we got into this partnership with Chooks-to-Go and the Sisters of Mary nuns para magawa natin ito ng sama-sama.”

But Mascarinas asserted that there is one more record to claim.

“We are not yet done,” declared Mascariñas.

The record that Mascarinas is referring to is the most number of participants in a tournament which is 1,898. On Sunday, Jsanuary 13, 2019, the SBP looks to break that as well at the Girlstown in Talisay City.

Meanwhile, the champions of Leg 4, composed of Joeffrey Ramiso, Argie Basaya, Dennis Gantaloa, and Alunar Escraman ruled the first day of the tournament, trouncing Leg 3 champions, Jayar Tigle, Junel Mainit, Alexander Respito, and Bretneil Zamoria in the champion of champions showdown.

Leg 2 was claimed by John Vincent Valenzona, Jimboy Roxas, Ralph Kendrick Delposo, and Mark Anthony Gidayawan of B46. Ruling Leg 1 were the B32 quartet of John Louie Lechedo, Archie Samonte, John Rey Ichon, and Adrian Cacaldo. bjo