Live the Sinulog vibe at Mandani Bay

Mandani Bay creates an exciting Fiesta Señor and Sinulog with the Balikbayan Night lined up for the festivities.

This event has become traditions for the community emerging along F. E. Zuellig Avenue, Mandaue Reclamation Area, and guests look forward to joining them yearly.

The Balikbayan Night on Tuesday, January 15 at the Mandani Bay Show Gallery is an open house honouring the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have come home for the yearly festivities.

Balikbayan Night is an encounter with the rich Cebuano heritage up close. Pulsing with the infectious Sinulog beat, Balikbayan Night promises dazzling cultural numbers and delectable local cuisine. Guests will also be awed by the newly opened model units of Mandani Bay Quay within the award-winning show gallery.

