4 men tagged in alleged ‘gang rape’ case in Oslob

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities here have already identified four ‘persons of interest’ (POI) who can shed light into the grisly ‘gang rape’ case involving a 15-year-old girl in Oslob town, southern Cebu.

Police on Monday, December 23, confirmed that the four individuals whom they tagged as POI are already under their custody.

The four POIs, only referred to as ‘Chris’, ‘Cycy’, ‘Tres’ and’ Ken’, came from the town of Dalaguete, also in southern Cebu, where they were apprehended last Saturday, Dec. 21, police said.

Investigators were able to identify them after conducting back-tracking through surveillance footage and accounts from witnesses who reportedly spotted them joining the village fiesta in Oslob last December 9.

The Crime Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Cebu, together with the Cebu Provincial Police Office and Oslob Police Station, then launched a manhunt against the four men.

GANG RAPE

It can be recalled that last December 12, a 15-year-old girl reported to the Oslob Police Station that she was ‘gang raped’ by 13 men.

The girl told police that she was approached by a group of men who made her drink and then took her somewhere.

Uncertain with the exact time, the victim said that it happened either on late Monday evening, December 9, or Tuesday dawn, December 10.

She realized that she was assaulted when she woke up on Tuesday morning at an unfamiliar place. Two days later, she reported the incident to the local authorities.

On Friday, December 13, cops received a report that the girl passed away inside their house.

As of this writing, police continue to investigate the case. / with reports from Emmariel Ares

