Kanlaon spews ash anew, Phivolcs notes increase in emission

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Residents and local governments near Mount Kanlaon are once again reminded to be vigilant of their surroundings as the volcano spewed ash anew on Monday, December 23.

In an advisory, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Monday confirmed that Kanlaon emitted a dark-colored ash from its summit at 11:45 a.m.

It had a height of roughly 1.2 kilometers, and Phivolcs added that ashfall is expected in communities of Negros Occidental.

Particularly, in areas northwest to west of Kanlaon.

Additionally, Phivolcs also observed an increase in volcanic ash emission at the volcano, and reminded residents as well as local governments to be vigilant.

State volcanologists maintained Alert Level 3 over Kanlaon, which means chances for possible sudden and stronger explosive eruptions remained high.

“Communities within a six-kilometer radius of the summit crater must remain evacuated due to the danger of pyroclastic density currents or PDCs, ballistic projectiles and ashfall, lava flows, rockfalls and other related hazards,” Phivolcs explained.

They also advised local government units (LGUs) to regularly monitor weather conditions like heavy rainfall that may generate lahars and sediment-laden streamflows.

“Lastly, local government units and DRRM councils are advised to prepare communities within the DOST-PHIVOLCS Pyroclastic Density Currents Hazard Map for potential evacuation in case unrest further escalates and hazardous worst-case explosive eruption becomes imminent,” added Phivolcs.

