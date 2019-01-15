Skyscanner: Cebu comes after Manila as top destinations for Filipino travelers in 2018

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is named the second top destination among Filipino travelers in 2018 by online flight booking and travel metasearch company Skyscanner.

Skyscanner, which is based in Scotland, released its Travel Awards for Filipino Cities 2019 last January 11, with Manila and Cebu ranked as the first and second top destinations, respectively.

Also included in the Top 10 local destinations are Puerto Princesa, Davao, Caticlan, Iloilo, Busuanga, Tacloban, Bacolod and Tagbilaran, from third to tenth places, respectively.

According to Skyscanner, their rankings are based on their 2018 flight search data.

Meanwhile, Asian cities make up the list of Top 10 International Destinations among Filipinos, with Singapore leading the list.

Singapore was followed by Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei , Tokyo, Bangkok, Los Angeles , Kuala Lumpur, Osaka, and Bali, from second to 10th places, respectively.

The islands of Siargao and Camiguin, Iloilo, Angeles City in Pampanga, and San Jose town in Occidental Mindoro are named as Skyscanner’s “fastest growing domestic destinations” among Filipinos.

On the other hand, Jakarta and Bali in Indonesia, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, Macau, and Nagoyo in Japan are the top rising international destinations.

Skyscanner’s data also revealed that Zamboanga City has the most backpackers or solo travelers while families often fly to Angeles City.

They also showed that travelers bound to El Nido in Palawan often stay five days and less, and book their flights “very close to the departure date” while those bound for Metro Manila stay for more than five days, and often book at least three months before their departure.

“The Filipino city that travels in business class the most is Manila. We also found out the share of users who book flights through mobile and desktop. Camiguin topped the list with maximum percentage of people who book through mobile,” added Skyscanner.

Skyscanner also said that December 22, 2018 was the date with the most number of flights booked while the least was recorded on July 29, 2018./ elb