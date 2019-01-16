Sunglasses case causes bomb alarm in Sto. Niño basilica

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A sunglasses case left unattended along the P. Burgos street entrance of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, caused an alarm among the security personnel of the church.

According to Chief Inspector Joemar Pomarejos, around 8 a.m of Wednesday, January 16, the security personnel of the basilica noticed a black sunglasses case left unattended near one of the basilica gates.

Alarmed by the case, the security personnel immediately reported this to the Waterfront police personnel stationed at the Cebu City Hall.

Pomarejos said that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team immediately responded to the area along with three explosive detection dogs (EDD).

“There were no reactions from the dogs so the EOD decided to open the case. There was nothing else inside it but merely a pair of sunglasses,” said Pomarejos.

Pomarejos said that any bomb alarm the police would receive would be treated with caution, and he encouraged people to use proper discernment before reporting any bomb threat.

“The first step when you find an unattended case or bag is to report it to the security personnel,” said Pomarejos.

He also said that he would be expecting a rise in bomb alarms with the Sinulog drawing nearer.

He encouraged the public and devotees frequenting the Basilica to remain calm if there would be a bomb threat and simply slowly move away from the area. /dbs