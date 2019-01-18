Mandani Bay’s Sinulog fluvial parade viewing

Mandani Bay creates an exciting Fiesta Señor and Sinulog with the annual Fluvial Procession Viewing and Balikbayan Night events this month.

Both events have become traditions for the community emerging along F. E. Zuellig Avenue,Mandaue Reclamation Area, and guests look forward to joining them yearly.

The Fluvial Procession Viewing at what will soon be the Mandani Bay Boardwalk facing theserene Mactan Channel has drawn guests in the thousands in the last three years.

This year’s Fluvial Procession Viewing event on Saturday, January 19, has the same exhilarating elements – extraordinary performances by Cebu’s renowned dancers and artists, games and witty repartee and native delicacies – for a heart-warming sense of community.

The Mandani Bay Fluvial Procession Viewing offers a front-seat view of the sea-borne salute to the Christ Child, one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor. Next to actually being on the galleon bearing the Sto. Niño’s image or one of the boats in the flotilla, being in Mandani Bay as the procession makes its way through the channel is a moving immersion in the fiesta spirit.

A grand fireworks display greets the Sto. Niño’s vessel as it passes through. Gates open for the throngs of revellers at 5 am.