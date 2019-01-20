Cebu City gov’t urged: Address garbage collection issue for safety of public celebrating Sinulog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government should address the issue of garbage collection for the Sinulog activities because this could be a possible security threat to the public.

Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office director, made this appeal to the Cebu City government on Saturday, January 19, after she noticed uncollected garbage along the routes of several Fiesta Señor activities.

She said that she saw uncollected garbage along the routes of the Walk with Jesus on January 10, Walk with Mary on January 18, the post Fluvial procession on Saturday morning, January 19, and the solemn foot procession on Saturday afternoon.

“Yung basura sobrang dami naa ra sa mga kilid. Wala gyoy mikuha. This can be a threat,” said Garma.

She said that uncollected garbage could be used by criminals to hide improvised explosives that might not be detected by the Explosives Detection Dogs (EDDs) because the smell from the garbage might confuse the canines.

“Yung EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal team) noticed yung basura at nagrequest na sana icollect kasi pwede itong paglagyan ng bomba,” said Garma.

She said that the police personnel deployed to the area had to clear these uncollected trash merely hours before the religious processions.

“Ginahangyo lang gani namo ang mga tindero nga dili nalang sa maglabay og basura. Hiposon lang sa ang ila mga basura kay moagi na ang karo,” said Garma.

“Sana earlier ang pagclear ng basura sa Sinulog at least by 12 midnight. Kasi magclearing na din kami sa area by that time,” she added.

Meanwhile, Garma said that the religious activities for the Sinulog had been generally peaceful, and no untoward incident related to the activities happened from January 10 to January 19.

She said that the success of the security could be attributed to the cooperation of all agencies working together to keep the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño safe.

Garma said that the proper implementation of the security plans also played a part in the faster movement of the religious processions averaging at least 30 minutes earlier compared to the past year.

“Pag maraming police, walang gulo, madaling matapos ang prosesyon,” said Garma.

Garma said he was hoping that the safety streak would be kept with the holding of the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday, January 20.

She also called on the public to continue following the rules such as the no backpack policy for an orderly yet enjoyable Sinulog./dbs