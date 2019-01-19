Pyrofest 11: Cebu wins fireworks show 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Chito Fireworks/Rambolet of Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu topped the Pyrofest 11 musical fireworks competition held Saturday night, January 19, at the North Parking area of SM City Cebu.

The four-minute fireworks show of Chito Fireworks/Rambolet was also the crowd favorite, eliciting applause and cheers from the audience.

Other contestants were JNM Fireworks of Batangas (2nd place), DSS Fireworks of Dumaguete (3rd place), and Pyro Heaven of Bulacan.

This is the 11th year of the fireworks competition organized in partnership with SM City Cebu.

The four participants are the best contestants in the history of Pyrofest.

A crowd was already gathering at the parking area of SM City Cebu at 4 p.m. to secure the best spot during the fireworks show.

“The fireworks show has grown to be a tradition. We see the changes in this area as the years passed but we want to keep this tradition strong and going,” said Brian Lim, president of Pyroworks International Inc.

The show started at 7 p.m. with the contestant from Bulacan. This was followed by Cebu, Batangas and Dumaguete.

A three-minute sneak peek of “Pyrospectacular,” a grand pyromusical display by Pyroworks International Inc., was showcased to the public.

The main show will happen at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 20 at the parking area fronting SM City Cebu’s Northwing.

Pyroworks promised that Pyrospectacular will be a 10-minute fireworks show that is synchronized to the music. It will also feature dance and surprise tracks from the public’s favorite shows.

Pyroworks is a 2010 Guinness World Record holder for most firework rockets launched in 30 seconds. bjo